Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 5/28/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the New York Yankees at the Los Angeles Angels and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Yankees at Angels

Clarke Schmidt - Alt Strikeouts Clarke Schmidt - Alt Strikeouts Clarke Schmidt 6+ Strikeouts -215 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Angels' active roster owns the league's highest strikeout rate versus righties (25.9%), so this is a great spot for Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt to tally a fair number of Ks tonight.

Following a modest 73-pitch debut off the injured list in mid-April, Schmidt has now logged 6+ strikeouts in four of his last six starts. Despite failing to reach five innings his last time out, he logged season highs in both strikeouts (8) and pitches (97).

Despite mixed overall results, Schmidt has managed a solid 24.2% strikeout rate and 12.5% swinging-strike rate, and his 3.35 xERA is far better than his 4.58 ERA. Walks have been an issue for him (12.1% BB rate), but he'll be helped by an Angels lineup that has MLB's fourth-lowest walk rate versus RHP (7.1%).

In all, even if Schmidt isn't perfect, this looks like a great spot for him to record six or more strikeouts.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Aaron Judge -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we're putting together a SGP that involves the Yankees, it sure can't hurt to include Aaron Judge when we can -- particularly when opposing starting lefty Yusei Kikuchi is looking vulnerable.

As our Jim Sannes points out, Kikuchi's velocity has been down this season, and despite still maintaining a 3.17 ERA, his numbers otherwise look rather shaky, including a 4.59 xERA. Of particular note, though, has been his splits versus right-handed batters, where we find a 4.83 xFIP, 19.4% strikeout rate, and 12.6% walk rate.

That's just not going to cut it against Judge, who continues to produce frightening numbers across the board. He leads all qualified batters with an absurd 242 wRC+ and is in the 100th percentile in xwOBA (.473), xBA (.338), and xSLG (.722).

While there's always the fear the Kikuchi just ends up walking Judge, the slugger will also get to take his hacks against a Los Angeles bullpen that has really struggled and is last among active rosters in both barrel rate (11.0%) and hard-hit rate (48.4%) allowed.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in all but four games this month, so reaching 2+ total bases has hardly been an uncommon occurrence.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Anthony Volpe +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Judge hasn't been the only one cooking for New York, as the team's active roster boasts a league-best 150 wRC+ and .244 ISO versus southpaws this year.

The Yankees should be putting up some crooked numbers tonight, and given Kikuchi's poor underlying marks versus righty sticks, Anthony Volpe could be one of the primary candidates to knock one in.

Volpe should bat fifth with a left-hander on the mound, putting him a prime spot to come up with runners on base, particularly with Judge batting third and Cody Bellinger handling lefty-lefty matchups just fine out of the cleanup spot. Volpe is tied for second on New York in RBIs (32) and is making a good chunk of loud contact behind a 48.6% hard-hit rate (81st percentile).

While Volpe is below average in strikeout rate, he's been far better in that regard against left-handed pitching with a 19.1% K rate, which has helped him be productive in the split. He's also going through a nice stretch at the plate overall, logging at least one hit in seven of his last eight games.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +504

