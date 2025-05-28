3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/28/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Zack Wheeler has been filthy enough this year where I want to go to the alt market even in a bad matchup tonight.

Wheeler's assignment is against the Atlanta Braves. Not only do they have Ronald Acuna Jr. back, but the active roster has just a 20.6% strikeout rate against righties this year. That's more than a percentage point better than league average.

Wheeler seems unlikely to be fazed. Through 11 starts, he has a 32.7% strikeout rate, a new career-high. He has done that despite making seven of those starts on the road whereas he'll be at home tonight. Wheeler has gotten eight-plus strikeouts seven times already.

Of course, that's irrelevant given this is a low-strikeout matchup. But even after accounting for that, I still have Wheeler projected at 8.02 strikeouts. If we're getting +154 for him to reach that mark, I'm inclined to take it.

Even when I go with what I view as a conservative projection on Noah Cameron, I see value in his over against the Cincinnati Reds.

A couple pieces of data point toward Cameron as being a guy who can get strikeouts. The first is his minor-league track record, which has seen him put up a 28.6% strikeout rate in 7 Triple-A starts this year. The second is his 11.2% swinging-strike rate through 3 starts in the big leagues. Cameron did this all throughout his ascent up the minors, as well, so it's not the result of a small sample.

The Reds are more than willing to whiff as their active roster has a 24.0% strikeout rate against lefties this year. I'm projecting Cameron for around 5.5 strikeouts, plenty high enough to put me on the over here.

As discussed last week when plugging a Yusei Kikuchi under, his velocity is down across the board this year. He finished that game with just four strikeouts, and now the assignment is even tougher.

Kikuchi's date tonight is with the New York Yankees. They have -- unsurprisingly -- put lefties through hell this year with a 150 wRC+ while striking out just 21.4% of the time. They also draw a lot of walks, which has been an issue for Kikuchi thus far.

We're up to an 11-start sample on Kikuchi, and his strikeout rate is still just 20.7% with an 8.8% swinging-strike rate. It's hard to see those as fluky when they're paired with the velocity dip.

The velo has started to improve for Kikuchi, but it's still not back to where you'd want it. As a result, I have him projected for 5.39 strikeouts tonight. Because he needs 6 strikeouts to hit the over, pitchers in that range for me have gone under 5.5 at a rate of 60.2%. That allows me to take the plus money on the under and fade him in a brutal spot.

