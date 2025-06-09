Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 6/9/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Athletics at the Los Angeles Angels and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Athletics at Angels

A lopsided pitching matchup offers reason to support the Angels on Monday.

The Halos will send their top option to the mound in Yusei Kikuchi. He's pitched to a nice 3.23 ERA this season despite showing some troubling underlying marks, including a 4.76 xFIP and 4.86 SIERA.

Nonetheless, he's helped the Angels win five of his last six starts, and he's been extra special at home, flashing a 1.33 ERA at Angel Stadium. He's yet to give up more than two runs in a single home start this year. Kikuchi can get by against an A's group that shows a .316 wOBA on the road compared to a .336 wOBA at home, though potential run support is the main thing pushing me on the Angels.

The left-handed Jeffrey Springs is expected to start things out for the A's. He's posted a 4.66 ERA, 4.78 SIERA, 4.85 xFIP, and has allowed 1.46 home runs per nine innings through 12 starts.

Los Angeles' offense has been sneaky productive as of late. The active roster is generating a .197 ISO (2nd), .438 SLG (8th), .325 wOBA (12th), and 107 wRC+ (12th) across the past 30 days. As we'll touch on in a bit, they aren't short on players who can smash against lefties.

Past Springs, the A's will bring in a bullpen that's suffered a 5.99 ERA (MLB-worst), 4.59 xFIP (third-worst), and has allowed 1.21 home runs per nine innings (fourth-most). Springs and company are coughing up an average of 5.8 runs per game this season. I think the Halos will take care of business tonight.

Zach Neto leads things off for the Angels' offense and has logged 35 runs through just 46 games.

Our Skyler Carlin considers Neto (+430) one of the best home run prop bets for Monday, but for the purpose of this SGP, we can ask him to reach home base in any which way.

Neto has drawn just 25 at-bats versus lefties this season, but he's managed a stellar .400 ISO, .640 SLG, and 50.0% fly-ball rate in that split. Last year, he torched southpaws to the tune of a .374 BA, .598 SLG, and 188 wRC+. In fact, he held the second-best batting average against lefties among all MLB players who earned at least 100 at-bats in said split.

With that, we can look for the leadoff hitter to reach base and get carried home by the likes of Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, or Logan O'Hoppe.

O'Hoppe is having himself a season at the dish.

He's hit the second-most dingers (14) at the catcher position -- signaling a potential 2025 All-Star nod -- and shows ideal marks versus lefties, which puts me on his RBI prop.

O'Hoppe has gone 9-for-25 at the plate with three home runs and seven RBIs versus lefties. He flashes a .360 ISO and 38.9% fly-ball rate in this split, too.

He's generating a fine enough .206 ISO against righties, meaning he's a candidate to do some work even when Springs passes the game off to the A's weak bullpen.

For the season, O'Hoppe has recorded 31 RBIs through 48 games started. Our MLB projections forecast him to notch a game-high 0.7 RBIs in this matchup.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +467

