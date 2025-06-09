3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 6/9/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jose Ramirez is undoubtedly one of the best hitters in baseball, and while he isn't known for hitting the long ball often, he's accrued three homers across his last eight contests. On Monday, Ramirez is expected to square off against Wade Miley, who has totaled only 9.0 innings pitched since the start of the 2024 campaign.

Despite the limited sample size in recent years, Miley has tallied a 1.20 HR/9 and 5.04 SIERA or worse in each of the last three seasons. In his season debut on June 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Miley surrendered 6 hits and 12 batted balls in only 2.0 innings pitched, and 7 of those batted balls were hit at 92-plus MPH.

Being that Miley likely won't pitch deep into Monday's contest, it's worth noting that the Cincinnati Reds' relievers are notching the fifth-worst HR/9 (1.21), fifth-highest flyball rate (40.9%), and seventh-worst barrel rate (9.0%) this season. Winds are expected to be blowing out to center field, and it will be humid at Progressive Field, giving Ramirez an even better chance of sending a ball into the outfield seats.

At the moment, it appears that the Athletics are going to have Jeffrey Springs either start or pitch the bulk of the innings on Monday versus the Los Angeles Angels. Across his first 13 appearances and 67.2 innings pitched in 2025, Springs is residing in the 37th percentile in xERA (4.14), 30th percentile in strikeout rate (19.0%), and 45th percentile in barrel rate (8.7%).

Additionally, Springs is coughing up 1.66 HR/9 and a 46.7% flyball rate to right-handed hitters (compared to a 0.68 HR/9 and 46.3% flyball rate to left-handed hitters). Taking those splits into account, Zach Neto is in a fantastic spot to hit a dinger on Monday at Angel Stadium.

Against left-handed pitching this season, Neto is recording a .357 wOBA, 130 wRC+, and .400 ISO. While it remains to be seen who the Athletics trot out to pitch Monday's showdown, Neto should bat leadoff regardless of who starts, and the A's bullpen has the worst HR/9 (1.87), worst barrel rate (14.2%), and ninth-worst hard-hit rate (40.9%) across the last 30 days.

Emerson Hancock is sitting in the 59th percentile in barrel rate (7.5%) and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate (35.6%), but I'm not a big believer in his power numbers, and he doesn't get to benefit from taking the mound at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park on Monday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even with the improved power metrics this season, Hancock is still permitting 2.03 HR/9 to left-handed batters, which sets my sights on Ketel Marte.

Although Marte has typically had more success at the plate against southpaws, he's producing a stellar .497 wOBA, 224 wRC+, .391 ISO, and 12.1% strikeout rate versus righties in 2025. Over the last seven days, Marte also has the highest barrel rate (31.3%) in baseball, logging four dingers during that span.

Hancock's arsenal favors Marte as the switch-hitting infielder has a .273 ISO or better and .353 wOBA or better against Hancock's three primary pitches versus left-handed batters (four-seam fastball, changeup, and sinker) since the start of this season. We've also seen the Seattle Mariners' bullpen slip up in recent weeks, registering the ninth-worst HR/9 (1.15), seventh-worst barrel rate (9.1%), and worst hard-hit rate (44.7%) in the last 30 days of action.

