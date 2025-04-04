Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 4/4/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Philadelphia Phillies and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Dodgers at Phillies

Given all the love for the Dodgers, I never expect to show value on their moneyline in my model. That's what we get today, though, and I'm not going to object.

A big part of it is likely what their lineup can do to lefties as they prepare to face Jesus Luzardo. Their active roster has a whopping 129 wRC+ against lefties since the start of last year. They get there both via power and top-tier plate-discipline skills.

This -- and other factors -- push the Dodgers' win odds above 57% for me, making -126 a quality starting spot.

The weather in Philadelphia isn't bad for offense tonight -- relative to early April -- with first pitch temperature at 64 degrees. It's high enough for me to fire on the over here.

Part of it is the Dodgers' stick skills laid out earlier. But the Phillies' offense isn't a slouch, either. Their active roster has a 113 wRC+ since the start of last year, and it's a decent 110 against righties, which is what they'll get tonight in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With these two offenses, we won't get a total of eight runs super often.

I've got this total at 8.66 runs, so with the over at -110, I'm comfortable adding this to our SGP.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Teoscar Hernandez +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we are:

Digging the Dodgers against a lefty

Expecting a decent run-scoring environment

We should probably get Teoscar Hernandez in the mix.

Hernandez should hit either third or fourth tonight, a prime position to drive in runs. He has torched lefties with a 155 wRC+ and .288 ISO since the start of last year, which could be enough to put you on his home run prop at +430.

That would cash this leg, but we also don't need that with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts flooding the basepaths in front of him. A simple base hit or sac fly could get the job done, and doing so would boost the odds of our other two legs hitting, as well.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +359

