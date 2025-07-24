Best MLB NRFI Bets on Thursday 7/24/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 24 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We have a pair of capable offenses in the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers, but both starting pitchers have performed well enough in the first inning to push us toward a NRFI. Further, both lineups have been in the middle third in YRFI rate, as the Blue Jays rank 19th (27.5%) and the Tigers come in at 13th (29.1%).

Detroit's Reese Olson has enjoyed a strong campaign, which includes recording a scoreless first inning in 8 of 12 starts. His underlying numbers have shined the first time through the order behind a 3.12 xFIP, 25.9% strikeout rate, and 6.5% walk rate. It can't hurt that Toronto's YRFI rate dips to only 25.0% on the road, as well.

Southpaw Eric Lauer has found success as both a starter and multi-inning reliever for Toronto, and the most surprising change has been a vastly improved 27.1% strikeout rate over his career 22.4% clip. Considering his 9.3% swinging-strike rate is no better than his career average, it's fair to expect some regression going forward, but a 3.06 xERA across 61 innings shows it's been more than just the punchouts.

As a starter, he's logged a NRFI in eight of nine starts, and that's supported by a 2.82 xFIP, 32.1% K rate, and 2.5% BB rate the first time through the order. He's also showing a 30.8% strikeout rate versus right-handed batters, which is primarily what he should see from Detroit in the opening frame. Lauer is also up against a team that's been in a free fall of late, as the Tigers have lost 9 of their last 10 games, a span where they've posted the league's worst wRC+ (70).

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.