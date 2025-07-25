3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Friday 7/25/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

After going on a five-game winning in early July, the Detroit Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 games, and they could have a tough time coming away with a victory on Friday versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only are the Blue Jays boasting a 15-4 record in July, but they may have a slight pitching advantage in this matchup.

Despite Berrios carrying a 4.35 SIERA and 4.31 xFIP, he's performed pretty well on the road in recent starts, giving up one or fewer earned runs in three of his last four road outings. Meanwhile, Keider Montero is set to take his 4.57 SIERA and 4.56 xFIP to the mound on Friday, and he's posting a forgettable 4.70 xFIP, 17.0% strikeout rate, and 1.94 HR/9 at home this season.

The bats are where the Blue Jays really have an advantage right now, as they are producing the best wOBA (.346), best wRC+ (122), and lowest strikeout rate (15.7%) across the last 30 days. During that same span, the Tigers have the 12th-worst wOBA (.307), 12th-worst wRC+ (96), and 5th-highest strikeout rate (24.2%) in baseball.

Athletics at Houston Astros

With the Houston Astros being a team that deploys plenty of righties in every matchup, I'll always have interest in their run total whenever they take on a left-handed pitcher. On Friday, the Astros will square off against Jeffrey Springs, who is sitting in the 39th percentile in xERA (4.18), 37th percentile in xBA (.256), 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.8%), and 8th percentile in groundball rate (31.6%).

Along with Springs giving up three-plus earned runs in 12 of his 21 appearances this season, Houston is sporting the best wOBA (.339), second-best wRC+ (119), fourth-best ISO (.186), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (20.9%) versus southpaws in 2025. Since the start of July, the Astros are tied for the third-most total runs scored (101), third-best wOBA (.338), and fourth-best wRC+ (118) in the league.

Once Springs exits Friday's contest, he'll hand the ball to an Athletics bullpen that has the sixth-worst SIERA (4.02), fourth-worst xFIP (4.48), worst WHIP (1.52), and highest walk rate (11.2%) this season. Given Springs' woes on the mound and the Astros' metrics against lefties, I'm also interested in taking a look at the alternate total runs market for Houston.

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Whenever Logan Webb is on the bump at Oracle Park, we should take notice in the betting market. While Webb is a fun pitcher to watch in any venue, he's logging a pristine 2.53 xFIP, 1.13 WHIP, 4.2% walk rate, 26.2% strikeout rate, and 0.56 HR/9 at home (compared to a 2.85 xFIP, 1.28 WHIP, 6.5% walk rate, 25.4% strikeout rate, and 0.67 HR/9 on the road), which points me toward backing the San Francisco Giants to secure a lead through the first five innings.

Despite the New York Mets being a team that is capable of racking up runs at any moment, they have the 11th-worst wOBA (.306), 15th-worst wRC+ (99), 10th-worst ISO (.153), and 15th-highest strikeout rate (21.9%) in the last 30 days. Although it's a small sample, New York also has the sixth-worst wOBA (.292), sixth-worst wRC+ (91), and seventh-worst ISO (.130) in baseball since returning from the All-Star break.

On the other side, Clay Holmes is expected to start for the Mets, and he's in the 35th percentile in xERA (4.23), 27th percentile in strikeout rate (18.9%), and 31st percentile in walk rate (9.4%) while he's earned the third-worst SIERA (5.24), seventh-worst xFIP (4.92), and fifth-worst WHIP (1.52) among qualified pitchers in his last six outings since June 19. Even though the Giants' lineup has been underwhelming for the majority of the campaign, they've shown signs of life recently, tallying the 6th-best wOBA (.351), 5th-best wRC+ (129), and 10th-best ISO (.202) post All-Star break.

