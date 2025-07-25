3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Valkyries on Friday 7/25/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Valkyries

The Valkyries will be missing Kayla Thornton (leg) -- the team's leading scorer (14.0) and a 2025 All-Star select -- on Friday, yet I still trust them to cover a 4.0-point spread against the Wings.

Golden State's last seven games came against the seven teams that tout a .500 record or better, and five of those contests were on the road. Understandably, they went just 2-5 in this stretch, yet they still held an impressive +14 point differential.

I'm expecting the Valkyries to thrive now that they're back home and facing a lesser team. For starters, no team gets a home bump quite like Golden State. The team's +1.4 net rating falls to -4.9 on the road but spikes to +7.7 at home. All but one of their home victories has been claimed by five-plus points, and their wins come by an average of 14.6 points in the split. We can't deny that Thornton is a big piece of the puzzle, though she ranks just eighth in home net rating among GSV's currently rostered players

The Wings just pulled off a bold road victory over the Seattle Storm, but they have been otherwise meh on the road. They struggle with a -4.7 net rating in the split and, past Seattle, have claimed a road win against only the Connecticut Sun (3-20). Notably, they've kept just one road loss within three points and are losing by an average of 10.3 points in the split.

Three-point shooting could decide this game, and it figures to help Golden State balloon a potential lead. The Valkyries are shooting a league-high 30.5 3PA per game while the Wings are tossing up just 20.9 3PA per game (fourth-fewest). Golden State manages to increase scoring opportunities by netting the third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Dallas could help them out from an efficiency standpoint, as they allow opponents to make threes at a gaudy 36.5% clip (second-highest). Plus, Thornton will be hardly missed as three-pointers go, as she holds the second-worst 3P% (28.2%) in the WNBA among players who have attempted at least 80 trios this season.

Tiffany Hayes has arguably been the biggest contributor to Golden State's success at home.

Save for two games she left early due to injury, here's a look at Hayes' scoring output in home games this season: 19, 14, 14, 15, 13, 21, and 15 points.

Add in a usage bump with no Thornton and a soft matchup against the Wings, and I'm high on Hayes to go for 15-plus points tonight.

Hayes' efficiency has been put on display to the tune of a 46.0% three-point percentage -- good for the second-best in the WNBA among players who have attempted at least 60 of 'em. Dallas' aforementioned poor perimeter defense is used to providing opponents with great looks, so Hayes should find success in that regard.

With Thornton out of the fold, look for Hayes to lead the pack tonight.

Paige Bueckers has been a highlight for the Wings this season and has as safe of a lead as one can have in the Rookie of the Year race. I like her chances to exceed 8.5 combined rebounds and assists (RA) in this one.

On the season, Bueckers is averaging 9.6 RA per game. She's exceeded 8.5 RA in 13 out of 19 games (68.4%), but these -114 odds imply only a 53.3% probability.

If we include only games where backcourt sidekick Arike Ogunbowale was available, Bueckers is averaging 10.1 RA and surpassed 8.5 RA in 75.0% of games (12 out of 16).

Golden State has an above-average defense, though they rank outside the top five in fewest rebounds and assists allowed per game. Blowouts have at times limited Bueckers' output this season. Though I like the Valkyries to cover, a 4.0-point spread suggests a competitive environment that could afford Paige upwards of 35 minutes tonight.

