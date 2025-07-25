3 Wide Receivers Who Could Break Out for Fantasy Football During 2025 NFL Training Camps

Fantasy football managers are always lining up for the next-best thing. Drafts are all about value, and finding the next breakout fantasy players is like striking gold.

Training camps are the first step for players to make surprising break outs for the upcoming NFL season. With multiple positions available in the starting rotation, finding valuable wide receivers in late fantasy drafts is arguably the most obtainable.

While utilizing FantasyPros' consensus average draft position (ADP) for half-PPR leagues, which fantasy football wide receivers going in the later rounds could become the next potential league-winning asset? These names will be worth keeping tabs on in ongoing NFL training camps.

Break Out Wide Receivers for 2025 Fantasy Football

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

After being the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. entered last season with sky-high expectations. While he finished with 62 receptions for 885 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, it was a meh debut for Harrison. He carried an ADP of WR9 ahead of the 2024 campaign and finished as WR29.

His volume was perhaps the biggest positive from last season. He totaled 116 targets (20th) while totaling the 18th-most routes run among wideouts, per PlayerProfiler. Harrison even ranked sixth and seventh among his position in air yards and air yards share while totaling the seventh-most deep targets. When the Arizona Cardinals gave him opportunities, he oozed with fantasy potential.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Arizona did little to address its receiving corps as tight end Trey McBride remains Harrison's biggest competition for targets. Considering Harrison caught only 62 of 116 targets last season, there's a ton of room for improvement (fifth-most unrealized air yards). Plus, he did flash some monster fantasy performances in 2024 -- including 27.0 fantasy points in Week 2 (WR1) and 20.1 points in Week 8 (WR5).

Harrison has the chance to become the clear top target of this offense, and his eight receiving touchdowns compared to McBride's two touchdowns in 2024 makes a case of Harrison being the better value pick. His ADP is 41.0 overall and WR18.

If Harrison becomes more consistent -- as many second-year players do -- we could be cooking with gas. Harrison showed up to training camp looking bigger and stronger, gaining 11 pounds in the offseason. Training camp will be our first chance of seeing a transformed Harrison.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Sticking with our second-year player agenda, Rome Odunze is another former first-round receiver looking to make a leap. Odunze managed to record 54 receptions for 734 yards and three receiving touchdowns last season, and this was while competing with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen for targets. With Allen now out of the equation and Moore's numbers taking a big step back (1,364 receiving yards in 2023 and 966 receiving yards in 2024), there's a real shot Odunze works toward being the Chicago Bears' top target.

Chicago still made two notable additions in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III -- who are also breakout candidates. However, Odunze returns as a developing talent who was a big piece on this offense a season ago, finishing with 101 targets (33rd), an 84.5% snap share (23rd), and 552 routes run (13th). If I'm banking on a youngster to break out in this passing game, it's Odunze.

Pro Football Focus awarded Moore with an 89.3 player grade and 89.5 receiving grade in 2023. Last season, that dropped to a 73.5 player grade and 73.3 receiving game; this was Moore's lowest player grade since his 2018 rookie season and lowest career receiving grade. At 28 years old, Moore's best days could be behind him. He's likely to remain a quality piece, but Odunze's exceptional talent could truly lead to being WR1 of the Bears.

Many managers will be looking to get exposure to a rising Caleb Williams paired with Ben Johnson calling the plays. Potentially getting Odunze as a breakout while he holds an ADP of WR37 and 89.5 overall feels like a wise idea. Similar to Harrison, Odunze has a ton of room for improvement after logging 917 unrealized air yards last season (second-most). He also had the 14th-most air yards, 11th-highest average depth of target (aDOT), 11th-most deep targets, and 10th-most red zone targets. All of this is chock-full with fantasy upside.

I'm buying the idea of Odunze becoming this offense's top target, and getting him as WR37 in half-PPR drafts sounds like a bargain.

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

While Marvin Mims has been in the league since 2023, he's on a team headed in the right direction. In Bo Nix's first season as the starting QB, the Denver Broncos went 10-7 while making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Mims putting up only 39 receptions for 503 receiving yards is nothing to write home about. Most of his season-long stats -- including 52 targets (83rd) and 384 air yards (98th) -- are simply concerning.

However, Mims turned up the notch late in the season, finishing in the top 10 of weekly finishes in three of the final five games. This included two top-six finishes in the final two matchups of the regular season. Prior to Week 13, Mims had only two games with snap rates above 30.0%. Over the final five outings, Mims logged a snap rate of at least 31.0% in four of five games while averaging a 37.0% snap percentage.

His production was simply about if he was on the field. When Mims played, he enjoyed an impressive 29.5% target share (seventh-highest). Mims scored often during this span, too, recording five receiving touchdowns.

Consistent production late in the season would suggest Mims has a bigger role awaiting for the 2025 season -- especially when the only notable addition is third-round rookie Pat Bryant.

Considering Mims' ADP is WR58 and 166.5 overall, he could provide some serious value in 2025. His role throughout training camp should be monitored.

