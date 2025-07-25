Former Bills WR Gabe Davis Talks Knee Injury Recovery and Visits With 49ers and Giants

Kay Adams spoke with former Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis during the Up & Adams Show on July 24th for an update on his knee injury and his recent visits with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Read a snippet from the Gabe Davis interview below:

Kay: How is the knee? One to 100.

Davis: It's getting there...I'd say I'm in the 80s, for sure — seven and a half months out. I was told 9 to 10 months or whatever, looking to cut that down but I'm getting ready. It feels good. I'm happy to be back on the field. I miss it, miss the guys during training camp and miss the grind with the boys. But I've been keeping in touch so it's been good.

Kay: Who have you been keeping in touch with?

Davis: Come on, K. You know I can't tell you who I've been keeping in touch with.

Kay: Why not?

...

Kay: Well, we know a couple teams. We know you went and visited the Giants. How was that?

Davis: It was great. Chad, Dave, Shay, all those — Joe. I mean, it was awesome going out to New York and seeing those guys and talking with them. Um, Russ came to dinner. That was dope. You know, had Russell Wilson there. That was pretty sick. He's a legend.

Kay: Where'd you guys go?

Davis: I forgot what the place was called. It was good though. It was good. We had a good dinner.

Kay: I am picturing this deep ball leaving Russell Wilson's hands into yours and I would—I like that a lot. I like that a lot.

Davis: Yeah, that's me and Russ's game, for sure. Definitely deep ball threat and Russ knows how to sling it downfield. So, you know, something that I've looked into for sure.

Kay: Yeah, I mean you visited the Niners. I think the Steelers and Saints have been rumored. I'm sure a lot more teams than that. Those are just the ones that we've been able to sleuth out and squeeze through the internet and through insiders and such.

When you're thinking about this next opportunity, you're in a unique situation. You are sort of pacing yourself, seeing how things go, working on yourself to make sure you're the best you can be.

What are like the three most important things that your next team needs to have or that you're looking for in order?... I imagine quarterback's one of them.

Davis: Well, yeah, for sure. I was blessed to — the five years I've been in the NFL — to play with Josh [Allen] and Trevor [Lawrence]. That was awesome.

Obviously, with my injury, me and Trevor's was short-lived but I love that guy. He was such a great player, a great person, great friend. We still talk to this day.

Then, obviously, I got to play with Josh, which was cool. Quarterback's definitely a spot I'm looking at. I just want to go out there and win and be able to help the team the best way I can.

Like you said, it's a real unique situation. So, for me, figuring out a plan when I do decide where I'm going, how it's going to play out with me playing and when I'm going to play, and being able to get back into the playbook and understand it to be able to go out there confident and be the best player I can for my team.

I feel like I take pride in knowing what to do and doing it right. And I feel like anywhere I go, I'll be able to do that. So, just right now, I'm just trying to get healthy, trying to be the player that I know I can be.

Check out the full interview below, where Davis chats about his meeting in San Fran, Josh Allen's wedding, and his friendship with Trevor Lawrence.

