Quarterbacks Who Have Beat All 32 NFL Teams

Over 900 different quarterbacks have attempted a pass throughout the NFL's long history.

Of those, 181 have been selected to the Pro Bowl. Just 26 have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But only four quarterbacks have beaten all 32 NFL teams.

Let's run through the full list of quarterbacks who have beat all 32 teams entering the 2025 NFL season.

Quarterbacks Who Have Beat All 32 Teams

Here are the NFL quarterbacks who have beat all 32 teams:

Brett Favre

Peyton Manning

Drew Brees

Tom Brady

Brett Favre

The bulk of Brett Favre's victories against the 32 NFL teams came as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Favre spent 16 seasons in Green Bay. By the time he departed the organization in 2008, he'd beaten every franchise in the NFL aside from the Packers.

But a return to the NFC North via the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 allowed Favre multiple shots at the feat. On October 5th, 2009, Favre led the Vikings to a 30-23 victory on Monday Night Football. With that, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 NFL teams head-to-head.

Peyton Manning

Like Favre before him, Peyton Manning spent the bulk of his prime with a single team. Manning's tenure with the Indianapolis Colts spanned 13 seasons. He'd racked up wins against every team besides the Colts by 2007. But after a neck injury forced him to miss the entire 2011 season, Indianapolis moved on.

Manning spent his final four seasons with the Denver Broncos, though he'd have to wait until 2014 to check the Colts off his list. Manning defeated his former team 31-24 that season, becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Drew Brees

Drew Brees is something of an oddity on this list. While the other three quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams needed a late-career divorce from their most-recognized franchise, Brees retired with the organization we remember him best from: the New Orleans Saints.

But New Orleans' all-time leading passer wasn't always on their side. Brees spent his first five NFL seasons with the Chargers. In 2004 -- two years before he joined the Saints -- Brees defeated his future franchise in blowout fashion, throwing 4 touchdowns in a 43-17 rout.

Four years later with New Orleans, Brees picked up his first of four wins against the team that drafted him.

Even so, Brees' path to a victory against all 32 teams didn't come easy. It wasn't until 2018 that Drew Brees checked the 32nd and final team off his list. After losing to the Ravens four times in a row to start his career, Brees orchestrated a 4th-quarter comeback to squeak by Baltimore, 24-23.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the most recent quarterback to join the "beat all 32 teams" club. The five-time Super Bowl MVP followed a similar path as those before him, defeating all 31 other teams as a member of the organization that drafted him before leaving for greener pastures in the twilight of his career.

In 2021 -- one year removed from the end of his New England Patriots stint -- Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers marched into Foxborough and defeated his former team, 19-17. Though he did not account for a touchdown in that one, TB12 threw for over 250 yards and cemented his spot as the fourth quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams.

