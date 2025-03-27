Best MLB Moneyline Parlay Bet for Opening Day

One of the advantages of parlays is they allow you to compound small edges.

Let's say I've got a team at 51% to win on a given day while FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds have them at 50%. That's a relatively small edge.

But what if there is a second team in an identical spot? If I parlay those two bets together, I have 26% odds to win versus 25% implied at +300. It's still just a percentage point gap, but that one percentage point means more the lower the implied odds get.

Today, we're going to attempt to lean on this, running through which moneylines I think are worth tying together across today's action.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Parlay Bet

I think the Boston Red Sox's new toy can kick things off with a bang today.

Garrett Crochet was put on autopilot the second half of the season in 2024 once it became clear he and the Chicago White Sox weren't going to have a long-term marriage. Across his first 19 starts, though, he had a 2.56 SIERA, according to FanGraphs, a truly elite mark.

The offensive side of things also favors Boston. Their active roster had a 114 wRC+ last year, up from the Texas Rangers' mark of 103. The Red Sox were even better against righties, which is what they'll get today with Nathan Eovaldi on the opposing side.

All told, I've got the Red Sox above 55% to win this one, clear of the implied odds of 53.7%.

In general, I want to buy into Hunter Greene. His underlying numbers last year were a lot better than his results would imply.

It'll just have to wait a start.

That's because he has to face Logan Webb today, a guy who consistently gets results even without flashy numbers. Webb will face a Cincinnati Reds lineup that had just a 94 wRC+ overall last year, down from the Giants' mark of 104.

The Giants also possess a slight bullpen edge, leading to my model having them a couple percentage points clear of their 52.4% implied win odds.

I've got the Cleveland Guardians as slight favorites here, pushing me to include them in the parlay for plus money.

A big part of this is how well they hit lefties last year. The active roster had a 128 wRC+ and .204 ISO against them. It's a tough ask to go up against Cole Ragans, but they're better equipped to handle him than most.

The Guardians also seem primed to have one of the better bullpens in the league, something my model values more this early in the season when starting pitchers don't go as deep in games. Thus, I think we should take the discount and lump them in with the favorites.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +653

