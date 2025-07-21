Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (59-40) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-52)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSKC

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | KC: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier (Cubs) - 0-0, 1.04 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 3-4, 2.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Ryan Brasier to the mound, while Noah Cameron (3-4) will take the ball for the Royals. In six games he pitched with a spread last season, Brasier and his team finished with a 4-2-0 record ATS. Brasier and his team won 80% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-1. When Cameron starts, the Royals are 7-4-0 against the spread. The Royals are 2-6 in Cameron's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.1%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Chicago is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Cubs are +150 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -182.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Royals on July 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (71%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 30-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 96 chances this season.

The Cubs are 48-48-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have a 28-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 10-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (52.6%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-58-2).

The Royals have gone 49-49-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (104) this season. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.317/.545.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.380) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Hoerner has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 114 hits with a .495 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .347 OBP. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .444.

Including all qualified players, he is 14th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!