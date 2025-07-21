Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (43-55) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-48)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-BA

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | SF: (+116)

ATL: (-134) | SF: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-6, 5.65 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 4-3, 4.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-6) to the mound, while Hayden Birdsong (4-3) will answer the bell for the Giants. Elder's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Giants have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Birdsong's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.4%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Atlanta is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +116 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Giants are -182 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +150.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Giants contest on July 21 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 37 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 29 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 94 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 40-54-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-18).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 7-10 (41.2%).

In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-51-4).

The Giants are 42-58-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 97 hits and an OBP of .363 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 64 walks, while slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Ronald Acuna is batting .326 with a .437 OBP and 24 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up 95 hits with a .380 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .255 and slugging .456.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 55th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .249 with 20 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has a .431 slugging percentage, which paces the Giants.

Willy Adames is batting .222 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2024: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/4/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/3/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

