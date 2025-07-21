Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Athletics Game Info
- Texas Rangers (50-50) vs. Athletics (42-59)
- Date: Monday, July 21, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and NBCS-CA
Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 5-6, 4.37 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-5, 4.20 ERA
The Rangers will give the ball to Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA). Leiter and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leiter's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lopez starts, the Athletics have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those games.
Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)
Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Athletics Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +146 to cover, while the Athletics are -176 to cover.
Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under
- Rangers versus Athletics on July 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (64.4%) in those contests.
- This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 19 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 99 games with a total this season.
- The Rangers are 53-46-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 78 total times this season. They've gone 30-48 in those games.
- The Athletics have gone 16-36 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (30.8%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-43-5 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have put together a 50-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .231. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .366.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.
- Josh Smith is slashing .275/.352/.411 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .763.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in the major leagues.
- Corey Seager has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Seager has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.
- Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 82 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Garcia heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker paces the Athletics with 109 hits. He's batting .278 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.
- Jacob Wilson leads his team with a .365 OBP, and has a club-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .323.
- He is currently second in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.
- Lawrence Butler is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.
Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
