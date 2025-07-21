Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (50-50) vs. Athletics (42-59)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 5-6, 4.37 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-5, 4.20 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA). Leiter and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leiter's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lopez starts, the Athletics have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +146 to cover, while the Athletics are -176 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

Rangers versus Athletics on July 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 19 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 99 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 53-46-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 78 total times this season. They've gone 30-48 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 16-36 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (30.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 50-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .231. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.

Josh Smith is slashing .275/.352/.411 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .763.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Corey Seager has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Seager has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 82 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Garcia heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker paces the Athletics with 109 hits. He's batting .278 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson leads his team with a .365 OBP, and has a club-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .323.

He is currently second in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

