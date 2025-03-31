Best MLB Moneyline Parlay Bet for Monday 3/31/25

One of the advantages of parlays is they allow you to compound small edges.

Let's say I've got a team at 51% to win on a given day while FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds have them at 50%. That's a relatively small edge.

But what if there is a second team in an identical spot? If I parlay those two bets together, I have 26% odds to win versus 25% implied at +300. It's still just a percentage point gap, but that one percentage point means more the lower the implied odds get.

Today, we're going to attempt to lean on this, running through which moneylines I think are worth tying together across today's action.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Parlay Bet

I tend to show value on the Los Angeles Angels' moneyline when Tyler Anderson starts, and tonight is no different.

Anderson is one of the league's better pitchers at suppressing hard contact. Last year, he let up just a 32.8% hard-hit rate, the sixth-best mark for a qualified pitcher. This allowed him to post a 3.81 ERA despite some poor peripherals in advanced stats that assume batted-ball numbers will regress toward a baseline.

I tend to skew that way, too, given how long it takes batted-ball numbers to stabilize. But Anderson has done this his entire career. It's why his actual career ERA (4.26) out-runs his career SIERA (4.52) despite spending a good chunk of time in Denver's thin air.

I'm not overly enamored with his teammates, which is why I don't want to make a habit of backing the Angels. But with Mike Trout healthy (knock on wood), I do think they're undervalued at +128.

In this spot, I'm not betting against the other team's pitcher. I actually like the over on Kyle Hart's strikeout prop tonight. There are just other factors that push me toward the Cleveland Guardians.

Part of it is that they do hit lefties well. Their active roster has a 128 wRC+ against lefties since the start of last year. Even if I like Hart, the Guardians do get a boost from his handedness.

Cleveland also is able to match the San Diego Padres in other key areas. Both teams have quality bullpens, and the Guardians play above average defense.

As a result, I've got Cleveland at 49.9% to win, up from 47.6% implied. It's at least a big enough gap to justify as part of this two-leg parlay with limited value elsewhere for the night.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +378

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.