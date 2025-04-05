Best Men's College Basketball Parlay Bet for the Round of 4

The tourney is wrapping up with a trip to the championship on the line.

All four number one seeds have made it to the semifinals, but only two can advance.

Saturday's action is going to be unmatched, and of course, we are building a parlay to up the intensity. I have two spread bets with one player prop and the payout is nearly +500.

Let's dig into my favorite parlay for tonight's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Best Parlay for Tonight's Men's College Basketball Games

Spread Betting Florida Apr 5 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There’s no doubt about it: if you have made it this far, you are a great team and likely riding a bit of momentum.

However, not many teams are as hot as Florida against the spread, covering 13 of their last 17 games. What I love about Florida is they can win many ways: big wins, comeback wins, and tight games.

Earlier in the year when they took on Auburn, they were 10-point underdogs but won that game 90-81.

Yes, Auburn has size and a strong defense, but Florda also ranks 5th in defensive effective field goal percentage. I think they will lean on defense and grittiness to win and cover and book their spot in the championship.

Spread Betting Duke Apr 6 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The best team in the country and my tournament winner, Duke, is who I am backing to win and cover against Houston.

The Blue Devils have the best offense in the country, averaging nearly 92 points per game. They have been efficient from the field and have shot over 47% beyond the arc in tournament play. Both Duke and Houston are on double-digit win streaks, but Duke’s 15-game winning streak is a bit more impressive because the wins have been larger, with the average margin of victory being 20 in the tournament.

Duke’s versatility and the trio of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach are enough for me to take the Blue Devils in this highly anticipated matchup.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Cooper Flagg (DUK) -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we are backing the best school in the country to win, we must look at the best player in the country, which is Flagg.

Flagg is projected to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and it’s because of his combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ.

In terms of dominating the glass, Flagg has been extremely consistent, clearing this rebound line in four of his last five games when playing 25+ minutes. Houston is elite on defense, but they struggle with defensive rebounds due to their lack of size.

In a high intensity game, there is no one I feel better backing than Cooper Flagg.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you in tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of ooptions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.