Best FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Super Bowl LIX

With a tight spread and solid total listed for Super Bowl LIX, the stage is set for an entertaining NFL DFS single-game slate between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

In order to fit in the big guns for a single-game lineup, we typically need one or two value options to make it work. Let's check out some of the low-salaried players who could help us get it done on Sunday.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Super Bowl LIX on FanDuel

Hollywood Brown, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

It hasn't quite shown up in the box score, but Marquise Brown has solidified himself as the Chiefs' No. 2 wideout during the playoffs, logging the team's third-highest target share (14.3%) and route rate (63.6%) behind Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce.

While that usage doesn't leap off the page, Brown's also logged a team-best 40.7% air yards share due to an 18.4-yard aDOT. He's a big play waiting to happen, and if Patrick Mahomes can connect with him on a couple of chunk plays or a long touchdown, Hollywood will pay off this modest salary.

Our NFL DFS projections see Brown getting roughly 6.0 targets, which doesn't put him far behind DeVonta Smith (6.7) and Dallas Goedert (6.5), who both have slightly higher salaries.

Harrison Butker, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

If this game lives up to its 48.5 total, there will probably be too many touchdowns to go around for the kickers to have great shot at landing on the optimal lineup.

That being said, Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott project as the best point-per-dollar values among players under $10,000, and they'll help you make room for the slate's top options. Butker reached double-digit FanDuel points in the Divisional Round while Elliott has done so in two of the Eagles' three postseason games.

But if we're prioritizing one, Butker feels like the safer choice. Elliott is coming off a shaky regular season (77.8% field goal percentage) and has already missed a field goal and three extra points in the playoffs.

Butker had somewhat of a down year himself, which included missing some time due to injury, but he had a respectable 84.0% field goal percentage in the regular season and hasn't missed any of his kicks in two playoff games.

Facing the Eagles' strong defense might also benefit Butker, too, as that could lead to more stalled drives, resulting in more kicking opportunities.

And speaking of Philadelphia's defense...

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

We're expecting a fair bit of scoring on Sunday, but if you're putting together a lineup the revolves around an Eagles win, it isn't crazy to consider including their defense.

While rostering a defense against Mahomes isn't exactly appealing, Philadelphia enters the Super Bowl ranked first in schedule-adjusted defense and has reached double-digit FanDuel points in all three postseason games (14, 10, and 11 points).

Mahomes hasn't been asked to throw a ton so far in the playoffs, but Kansas City was second in pass rate over expectation this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take to the air more, particularly with the Eagles being stout against the run (third in adjusted rush D). A pass-heavy attack would give Philadelphia's defense more chances at generating sacks and turnovers for fantasy points.

Admittedly, getting Mahomes to make mistakes won't be easy, as he had just a 5.8% sack rate during the regular season and hasn't thrown a pick since Week 11. Still, even he had three multi-interception games earlier in season, and if any defense if going to give him trouble, it's this one.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

If you're looking to jam in all of Saquon Barkley ($16,500), Patrick Mahomes ($14,000), and Jalen Hurts ($13,500) -- an understandable strategy -- you're left with just $16,000 to fill your final two slots, which means making some uncomfortable choices to complete your roster.

Someone like JuJu Smith-Schuster might fit the bill. Yes, rostering a wideout who was cut by the lowly New England Patriots before the season is unsettling to say the least, but he might actually be Mahomes' fourth option entering Sunday.

In the AFC Championship, Smith-Schuster was the only pass catcher outside of Worthy, Kelce, and Hollywood to run over half the routes (52.9%), and he finished fourth in target share (12.0%). In contrast to that, DeAndre Hopkins ($8,500) played just 17.5% of the snaps with a 26.5% route rate.

Obviously, JuJu's floor remains low as a part-time player. But if Barkley, Mahomes, and Hurts go off, and you have a lineup with all three, even a decent game from Smith-Schuster might be enough.

Jahan Dotson, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Much like Smith-Schuster, rostering Jahan Dotson requires a major leap of faith. Dotson has seen just two targets over three postseason games, and both came in the Wild Card Round -- meaning he hasn't seen a single look over the last two.

But Dotson has the Eagles' fourth-highest route rate (67.4%) in the playoffs, and that remains the case if we expand out to the six games with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all healthy (59.7%) this season.

In fact, in that six-game sample, Dotson has the team's third-best red zone target share (17.6%), and he did score a touchdown in that playoff opener.

On a run-heavy offense that typically looks to Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts near the goal line, a whole lot will need to go right for Dotson to be a factor. But if you're looking to roster the slate's Big Three in one lineup, he warrants a look as a dart throw.

