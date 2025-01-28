Super Bowl LIX Stats: Offensive, Defensive, and NFL Rankings for Chiefs and Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9th at 6:30 pm ET. How do the two teams stack up statistically this season?

Here's a breakdown of how the two teams performed on offense and defense, including FanDuel Research's updated schedule-adjusted NFL metrics through the postseason. These adjusted numbers indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

Chiefs' 2024 Offense Statistics

FanDuel Research's schedule-adjusted stats and rankings, including playoffs

Overall Offense: 0.13 Adjusted NEP per play (10th)

0.13 Adjusted NEP per play (10th) Pass Offense: 0.17 Adjusted Passing NEP per play (10th)

0.17 Adjusted Passing NEP per play (10th) Rush Offense: 0.10 Adjusted Rushing NEP per play (8th)

Final regular-season stats and rankings

Points Per Game: 22.6 (15th)

22.6 (15th) Total Yards Per Game: 327.6 (16th)

327.6 (16th) Passing Yards Per Game: 222.4 (14th)

222.4 (14th) Rushing Yards Per Game: 105.3 (22nd)

105.3 (22nd) Turnover Rate: 8.3% (9th)

Kansas City wasn't a powerhouse on offense this season, and most of their raw numbers looked like that of a league-average unit. But when adjusted for schedule, the Chiefs did sneak into the top 10 overall, and it's pretty clear that any offense led by Patrick Mahomes remains dangerous no matter how ordinary this attack looked at times.

We saw this on display against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, as Mahomes averaged a lethal 0.63 expected points added per dropback (via NFL Next Gen Stats) and led the team to 32 points. This included rushing 11 times for 43 yards and 2 TDs, a reminder that Mahomes can be a sneaky dual threat when the opportunity presents itself.

Eagles' 2024 Offense Statistics

FanDuel Research's schedule-adjusted stats and rankings, including playoffs

Overall Offense: 0.18 Adjusted NEP per play (6th)

0.18 Adjusted NEP per play (6th) Pass Offense: 0.18 Adjusted Passing NEP per play (8th)

0.18 Adjusted Passing NEP per play (8th) Rush Offense: 0.18 Adjusted Rushing NEP per play (3rd)

Final regular-season stats and rankings

Points Per Game: 27.2 (7th)

27.2 (7th) Total Yards Per Game: 367.2 (8th)

367.2 (8th) Passing Yards Per Game: 187.9 (29th)

187.9 (29th) Rushing Yards Per Game: 179.3 (2nd)

179.3 (2nd) Turnover Rate: 6.6% (4th)

It's pretty clear what the Eagles typically want to do on offense, and that's run like crazy with Saquon Barkley and then let quarterback Jalen Hurts punch it in at the goal line. Hurts averaged just 24.1 pass attempts per game this season, so it isn't exactly surprising this team didn't put up gaudy raw numbers through the air.

Yet the team still enters the Super Bowl ranked eighth in adjusted pass offense, showing that this passing attack remains efficient when called upon. Between the talented wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles shouldn't be a completely one-dimensional offense against the Chiefs.

Chiefs' 2024 Defense Statistics

FanDuel Research's schedule-adjusted stats and rankings, including playoffs

Overall Defense: 0.06 Adjusted Defensive NEP per play (12th)

0.06 Adjusted Defensive NEP per play (12th) Pass Defense: 0.11 Adjusted Defensive Passing NEP per play (20th)

0.11 Adjusted Defensive Passing NEP per play (20th) Rush Defense: 0.06 Adjusted Defensive Rushing NEP per play (16th)

Final regular-season stats and rankings

Points Allowed Per Game: 19.2 (4th)

19.2 (4th) Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 320.6 (9th)

320.6 (9th) Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 218.8 (18th)

218.8 (18th) Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 101.8 (8th)

101.8 (8th) Forced Turnover Rate: 11.6% (13th)

Similar to their offense, Kansas City's defensive metrics don't necessarily leap off the page even if they were one of the best teams in points allowed this season. Still, when adjusted for schedule, their overall defense comes in as a borderline top-10 unit, and their final tally would be even better if we eliminated a meaningless Week 18 that was easily the team's worst defensive performance (0.45 Adjusted Defensive NEP per play).

Of particular note, the Chiefs have been roughly average in adjusted rush defense, and slowing down Barkley will almost certainly be one of the biggest keys to emerging victorious. Not only is Saquon dangerous as is, but he runs behind an elite o-line that finished first in PFF's final 2024 offensive line rankings.

Eagles' 2024 Defense Statistics

FanDuel Research's schedule-adjusted stats and rankings, including playoffs

Overall Defense: -0.04 Adjusted Defensive NEP per play (1st)

-0.04 Adjusted Defensive NEP per play (1st) Pass Defense: -0.04 Adjusted Defensive Passing NEP per play (1st)

-0.04 Adjusted Defensive Passing NEP per play (1st) Rush Defense: -0.02 Adjusted Defensive Rushing NEP per play (3rd)

Final regular-season stats and rankings

Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8 (2nd)

17.8 (2nd) Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 278.4 (1st)

278.4 (1st) Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 174.2 (1st)

174.2 (1st) Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 104.2 (10th)

104.2 (10th) Forced Turnover Rate: 14.1% (5th)

Part of why Philadelphia's offense has been able to rely on its run game so much is because this team rarely finds itself playing from behind due to its elite defense. The Eagles were one of just three defenses to average negative Adjusted Defensive NEP per play, finishing fairly comfortably ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (-0.02) and Denver Broncos (-0.01).

Any way you slice it, this is a scary unit across the board, and even the likes of Mahomes will be tested in this Super Bowl.

