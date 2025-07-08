Best Bet and Prediction for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

One of the most anticipated fights in the sport of boxing goes down this Friday as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet for a third time inside the ring as two of the top-three pound-for-pound women's boxers on the planet.

In 2022, Taylor won one of the best fights in boxing history regardless of gender via split decision at Madison Square Garden to retain her lightweight titles.

In 2024 and as the co-main event to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, Taylor yet again emerged via split decision at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

However, without a clear result -- and no real competition for these two otherwise -- we'll run it back for a third version on Netflix this Friday from the place it all started in the Big Apple.

Serrano-Taylor 3 betting odds show Amanda Serrano as a slight favorite in the upcoming chapter. Can Serrano extend this series with a victory of her own, or will Ireland's Taylor slam the door shut?

Using boxing odds from FanDuel, here's how I'm betting the big fight.

Best Bet for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Without as much experience in boxing as MMA, I know that the analytical prime fighting age for an MMA fighter is 30. Boxing's can't be too dissimilar.

As both of these ladies age away from that mark, Serrano (36) should continue to sport a pronounced edge over Taylor (39) as this series progresses. We saw that play out in their second fight.

The "narrative" around this fight for some is that Amanda was robbed twice, but the first fight was very close. According to CompuBox, they were within six punches landed in 8 of the 10 rounds, so individual round optics were a huge deciding factor even if the clearest round, Round 5, was definitely Serrano's. That's the way the cookie can crumble in boxing.

The second fight in Dallas? Highway robbery. Serrano outlanded Taylor by 107 total punches and 70 power punches. In real time, I was fearful a cut on Serrano's eyebrow from a headbutt would influence the judges, and it did. Taylor escaped with an impossible decision that might have lengthened this series from three fights to five. Good for Netflix.

Either way, neither woman has been finished as a pro, and punching power isn't increasing as they age. After 20 rounds without a real fight-ending scare, this fight is -800 to go the distance for good reason.

With that the case, plus money on both fighters to win by points provides a pretty clear pathway to coin.

Boxing is always going to be boxing when it comes to the judges' scorecards, but if we got a similar looking fight to the third after common knowledge that Serrano was pretty inexplicably robbed, it's hard not to envision this series extending to four as Amanda's hand gets raised. This version might be even more dominant, though.

