Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Fight History, Past Results, Betting Odds for Rematch

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 is set for Friday, July 11th on Netflix.

The first two bouts in the trilogy have been historic.

Here's what you need to know about Taylor vs. Serrano 3.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 1

The first meeting between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano took place on April 30, 2022 and was billed as "For History."

The bout was for the undisputed lightweight world championship and was the first women's boxing match to headline at the historic Madison Square Garden.

The fight lived up to the hype.

Taylor entered the fight with a 20-0 (6 KOs) record; Serrano was 42-1-1 (30 KOs).

Taylor won by split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96) in the 10-round bout. In so doing, she retained the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles.

The bout won Fight of the Year honors at Sports Illustrated.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

Taylor and Serrano rematched on November 15th, 2024 as the co-main event on Netflix for the highly publicized Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs at the time) defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and IBO light-welterweight titles against Serrano (then 47-2-1, 31 KOs).

Despite being deducted a point in the eighth round, Taylor again won by decision, though this time unanimous (95-94, 95-94, 95-94).

To some, the decision was controversial, as Serrano threw more punches in every round and more power punches in 8 of 10 rounds.

Per Netflix reporting, Taylor vs. Serrano 2 averaged 74 million live viewers globally, making it the most-watched women's professional sporting event in United States history.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will again square off at Madison Square Garden, this time on Friday, July 11th.

Despite an 0-2 head-to-head record against Taylor, Serrano is listed as the favorite (-168), according to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Taylor is a +130 underdog.

Note: Odds are subject to change after publishing. Head to FanDuel Sportsbook for current Taylor-Serrano 3 betting odds.

When Is Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3?

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will take place Friday, July 11th.

The fight is scheduled for approximately 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch Taylor vs. Serrano 3?

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will air on Netflix.

