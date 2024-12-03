Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (13-12) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-11-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-140) Sabres (+116) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.

Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under

The Avalanche-Sabres matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!