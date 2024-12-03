NHL
Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (13-12) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-11-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Sabres (+116)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (55.2%)
Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.
Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Sabres matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.