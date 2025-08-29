Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Athletics taking on the Texas Rangers.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (63-72) vs. Texas Rangers (68-67)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and RSN

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

OAK: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

OAK: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-8, 4.15 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (10-8) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (8-7) will get the nod for the Rangers. Springs and his team are 14-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Springs' team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-6). The Rangers have gone 14-9-0 against the spread when Leiter starts. The Rangers have a 4-12 record in Leiter's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (56.8%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -144 favorite, while the Rangers are a +122 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Athletics are +136 to cover, while the Rangers are -164 to cover.

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Rangers game on Aug. 29 has been set at 10.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won five of eight games when listed as at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 134 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 72-62-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 23 of the 65 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.4%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Rangers have gone 2-15 (11.8%).

The Rangers have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-73-2).

The Rangers are 71-63-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.490) thanks to 61 extra-base hits. He has a .269 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Rooker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Tyler Soderstrom has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .274 and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying batters, he is 37th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 105 hits and is batting .266 this season.

Langeliers takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nick Kurtz has 27 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .309 this season.

Kurtz has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has an on-base percentage of .373 and has 103 hits, both team-high marks for the Rangers. He's batting .271 and slugging .487.

He is 41st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Wyatt Langford is batting .252 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .234.

Josh Smith's .378 slugging percentage leads his team.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

