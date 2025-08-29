Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (76-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-96)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | COL: (+190)

CHC: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

CHC: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 8-4, 2.88 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-11, 5.67 ERA

The Cubs will look to Cade Horton (8-4) against the Rockies and German Marquez (3-11). Horton's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Horton's team is 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 7-12-0 ATS in Marquez's 19 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 5-12 in Marquez's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-230) and Colorado as the underdog (+190) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are +130 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -156.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cubs-Rockies game on Aug. 29 has been given an over/under of 11 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (64%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 60 of 130 chances this season.

In 130 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-70-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 34 of the 126 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (27%).

Colorado is 12-51 (winning only 19% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-71-4).

The Rockies have covered 41.5% of their games this season, going 54-76-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 125 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 129 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 140th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and an RBI.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Hoerner has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 119 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best slugging percentage (.519) and paces the Rockies in hits (119). He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .258 with 15 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Jordan Beck has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .439. Both lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!