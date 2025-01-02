Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (23-15) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-20-4)

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-210) Sabres (+172) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (62.8%)

Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -144.

Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under

Avalanche versus Sabres, on January 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +172 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!