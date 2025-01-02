NHL
Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (23-15) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-20-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-210)
|Sabres (+172)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.8%)
Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -144.
Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Sabres, on January 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +172 underdog on the road.