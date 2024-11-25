menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (12-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-113)Lightning (-106)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (54.8%)

Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Avalanche are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Lightning game on November 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -106 underdog at home.

