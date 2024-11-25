NHL
Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (12-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-113)
|Lightning (-106)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (54.8%)
Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Avalanche are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Lightning game on November 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline
- Colorado is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -106 underdog at home.