NHL

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (10-9) vs. Washington Capitals (13-4-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-146)Capitals (+122)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (56.9%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Capitals are -215 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +172.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Capitals on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -146 favorite on the road.

