Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (10-9) vs. Washington Capitals (13-4-1)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-146) Capitals (+122) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (56.9%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Capitals are -215 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +172.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

Avalanche versus Capitals on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -146 favorite on the road.

