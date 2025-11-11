Auburn vs Wofford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Auburn Tigers (2-0) hit the court against the Wofford Terriers (1-1) on November 11, 2025.

Auburn vs. Wofford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Wofford Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (93.8%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Auburn-Wofford spread (Auburn -24.5) or total (152.5 points).

Auburn vs. Wofford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn covered 21 times in 38 matchups with a spread last season.

Wofford compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Auburn covered the spread when it was a 24.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time last year. That's more often than Wofford covered as an underdog by 24.5 or more (never covered last season).

At home last season, the Tigers had a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Terriers performed better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (3-8-0) last season.

Auburn vs. Wofford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn won 87.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (28-4).

The Tigers won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Wofford was underdogs in 15 games last season and won six (40%) of those contests.

The Terriers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

Auburn has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Auburn vs. Wofford Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Auburn was 13th-best in the country on offense (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points conceded).

Last year, Auburn was 53rd in the nation in rebounds (34.4 per game) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.7).

With 16.1 assists per game last year, Auburn was 34th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Auburn was 12th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.1 per game) last season. It was 184th in forcing them (11.2 per game).

Wofford ranked 142nd in the nation last season with 74.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 110th with 70.0 points allowed per game.

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, Wofford was 19th-best in college basketball. It ranked 47th in college basketball by grabbing 34.6 boards per contest.

Wofford ranked 83rd in college basketball with 14.9 assists per game.

Wofford committed 10.0 turnovers per game (71st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.7 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

