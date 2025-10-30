Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Auburn: (-461) | Kentucky: (+360)

Auburn: (-461) | Kentucky: (+360) Spread: Auburn: -11.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +11.5 (-110)

Auburn: -11.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +11.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Auburn vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Auburn has three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Auburn has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.

Two of eight Auburn games have gone over the point total this year.

Kentucky owns two wins against the spread this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or greater, Kentucky has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Kentucky has played seven games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (73.8%)

Auburn vs Kentucky Point Spread

Auburn is a 11.5-point favorite against Kentucky. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Kentucky is -110.

Auburn vs Kentucky Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Auburn-Kentucky matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Auburn vs Kentucky Moneyline

Auburn is the favorite, -461 on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +360 underdog.

Auburn vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Auburn 24.8 86 18.6 28 50.9 8 Kentucky 24.1 105 30.1 92 49.2 7

Auburn vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

