Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Athletics taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Giants Game Info

Athletics (37-54) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-42)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-110) | SF: (-106)

OAK: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-172) | SF: -1.5 (+142)

OAK: +1.5 (-172) | SF: -1.5 (+142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-4, 3.88 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-3, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob Lopez (2-4) for the Athletics and Hayden Birdsong (3-3) for the Giants. Lopez and his team are 6-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Lopez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Giants are 2-6-0 against the spread when Birdsong starts. The Giants have a 1-2 record in Birdsong's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.7%)

Athletics vs Giants Moneyline

The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -110 favorite, while the Giants are a -106 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Giants Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Giants and are 1.5 on the runline and -172 to cover, while San Francisco is +142 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 10 has been set for Athletics-Giants on July 6, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 90 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 44-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 15 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Giants have a record of 15-13 (53.6%).

The Giants have played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-45-4).

The Giants have put together a 39-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.3% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento OPS (.842) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .374, and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in slugging.

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in total hits (97) this season while batting .273 with 39 extra-base hits. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Rooker has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .250 with a .423 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Lawrence Butler has 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Butler has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, seven walks and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up an on-base percentage of .386 and has 89 hits, both team-best figures for the Giants. He's batting .262 and slugging .479.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 35th in slugging.

Devers heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has racked up a team-best .455 slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .238 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Athletics vs Giants Head to Head

7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

