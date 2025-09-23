Athletics vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Athletics will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Tuesday.

Athletics vs Astros Game Info

Athletics (73-83) vs. Houston Astros (84-72)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Athletics vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-178) | HOU: -1.5 (+146)

OAK: +1.5 (-178) | HOU: -1.5 (+146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Athletics vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-11, 4.17 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 2-3, 4.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (10-11) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-3) will answer the bell for the Astros. Springs' team is 15-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Springs' team has a record of 2-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Javier starts, the Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in five of Javier's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Athletics vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.2%)

Athletics vs Astros Moneyline

The Athletics vs Astros moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Astros are a -104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Astros Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Astros and are 1.5 on the runline and -178 to cover, while Houston is +146 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Athletics-Astros on Sept. 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Athletics vs Astros Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 17, or 48.6%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 14 of 29 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 75 of their 155 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 82-73-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have compiled a 32-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Astros have gone 29-22 (56.9%).

The Astros have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-80-4).

The Astros have a 77-78-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.488) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nick Kurtz is batting .291 with a .613 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Jacob Wilson has 148 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated a team-high .444 slugging percentage. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 61st in slugging.

Jeremy Pena's 150 hits and .363 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .477.

His batting average is sixth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Yainer Diaz has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.

Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 50 walks.

Athletics vs Astros Head to Head

7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

