Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

The Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (72-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-94)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and COLR

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-360) | COL: (+290)

HOU: (-360) | COL: (+290) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

HOU: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 10-5, 2.36 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 4-5, 7.11 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (4-5, 7.11 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team is 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 5-3-0 ATS in Gordon's eight starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (72.3%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +290 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -360 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Astros are -156 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +130.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rockies on Aug. 26 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (53%) in those games.

Houston has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -360.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 130 opportunities.

The Astros are 65-65-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 33-90 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.8% of those games).

Colorado is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-68-4).

The Rockies have put together a 52-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 43 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .339.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 121 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .306 and slugging .477.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him fourth, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Yainer Diaz has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.288/.419.

Diaz brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Christian Walker has 19 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Walker heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 118 hits with a .520 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has a .336 OBP while slugging .448. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .274.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .256.

Brenton Doyle is batting .247 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/18/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

