Assessing the Dynasty Fantasy Football Value of Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough

We're nearing the midpoint of the 2025 NFL season, so let's check in with one of the offseason's biggest storylines.

Whether it was going No. 1 overall, being tasked with saving a regime's job, trying to defy an undeniable age trend, or tumbling on an unprecedented draft slide, this April's quarterback class was not short on storylines. However, there's really not been a Jayden Daniels type of imprint onto the league by any of the QBs selected.

In dynasty, there are still reasons for optimism -- or pessimism -- with these guys in superflex formats. Let's check in on how some of their values have risen or sunk -- and what we can expect moving forward.

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise. Rankings come from KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s superflex rankings, and the basis for this piece is 10-team leagues using half-PPR scoring.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Stock Watch

Cam Ward, Titans

In his own words, Cameron Ward would be the first to acknowledge that his rookie season has been a synonym for a rear end.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-7 with a -120 point differential, slotting 32nd in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offensive rankings and 28th in schedule-adjusted defense. The entire team is a disaster, expelling their coach and veterans like Tyler Lockett and Roger McCreary in recent weeks. More trades could be on the way.

Ward has the second-worst expected points added per drop back (-0.32 EPA/db) among QBs with at least 100 drop backs. Only Jake Browning has been worse. But, the Titans are also 28th in rushing, have Chimere Dike leading the team in receiving the last two weeks, and Ward has faced the second-most pressures (128) in the NFL behind Justin Herbert.

Though the highlights have been special, Ward's tumultuous rookie year has dropped him from KTC's QB14 at his post-draft apex to QB20 now.

If you're a manager, you're holding and hoping this is Jared Goff-esque throwaway of a rookie season. That's my current lean; there's potentially a buy-low gamble if you believe in the arm talent.

Jaxson Dart, Giants

Jaxson Dart slid in dynasty rookie drafts because of his perceived roadblock to playing time. That ended up being just three weeks.

There are immense signs of promise that he's the New York Giants' franchise QB. Dart has maintained 0.02 EPA/db despite losing Malik Nabers less than a half into his first start, and now that'll be tested with Cam Skattebo's season-ending injury, as well.

From a fantasy perspective, Dart is fourth among QBs in rushing yards per game (39.0) and has accounted for 40.0% of Big Blue's red zone carries since becoming the starter. That usage of his legs is why he's the QB5 in fantasy points per game (22.4 FPPG) since Week 4 -- which is elite production.

Given the circumstances, there's basically no doubt Dart will be 2026's starting quarterback with Nabers and Skattebo back. Will Brian Daboll join him? That's probably the largest variable with hopes he doesn't get stuck with an Aaron Glenn sort of figure that bogs down the entire offense.

Dart has ascended to QB13 in KTC's rankings. It's really hard to not see him as the best fantasy QB of this class when the other four potentially afforded an opportunity to start this year are pocket passers.

Tyler Shough, Saints

We'll see the fourth rookie from this class to start Sunday as the New Orleans Saints announced they're turning over the keys to Tyler Shough.

This isn't really a surprise. The team has to figure out if the rookie is a potential answer before they restart their search at the position. In fairness to Spencer Rattler, his -0.11 EPA/db in the first eight weeks of the season was better than what Shough (-0.31) showed on Sunday in relief against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Rattler's turnover woes (five in the last two weeks) became unmanageable.

Shough managers were probably disappointed their second-round (or early third-round) pick didn't beat out Rattler for the job, so at least the good news is that he'll get a chance. The bad news is our first sample was poor against nF's seventh-best schedule-adjusted pass D, and this week's opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, are second in those same ranks.

New Orleans has allowed a 39.8% pressure rate and ranks 25th in schedule-adjusted rushing. This is very similar to Ward's opportunity, but the risk is that Shough's lesser investment means that Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis could hunt a new signal-caller in 2026.

I'd be praying for a solid week or two to give me a window to sell Shough to a believer.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Browns

I don't think any of us expected 2025 to look like this for the Cleveland Browns rookies.

Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were the preseason battle for the job and have both since been traded from the team, leaving just Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders ahead of Bailey Zappe on the current depth chart.

Drafted higher, Gabriel indeed got the nod to play when Flacco was shipped. The results have been disastrous when you consider Gabriel's -0.28 EPA/db has come with a 7.0% sack rate and mere 5.8-yard average depth of target (aDOT).

The concerns about Gabriel being overdrafted to potentially avoid pressure to select Shedeur during the draft seem pretty accurate...and we saw how that also worked out regardless. It's totally fair to wonder how long the Browns' offense can look like this before Sanders gets an opportunity, and the whispers about his improvements in practice have started.

This is a "hold" situation on Gabriel to its literal definition because there won't be buyers. The longer we go without seeing Sanders, though, does incite worry he'll ever get a shot in Cleveland, so I would understand if someone thought about selling.

I just don't think that's wise when you drafted Sanders -- likely before Gabriel -- believing in his talent. We really haven't gotten any information to dissuade that opinion to this point when the third-rounder was always going to start first.

Plus, the rest of the Cleveland Browns' offense is providing hope if they can improve their offensive line. Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and Jerry Jeudy aren't a bad start for a team that also has a solid defense and four picks on the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft.

