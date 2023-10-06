Army vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights facing the Boston College Eagles.

Army vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Army: (-144) | Boston College: (+120)

Army: (-144) | Boston College: (+120) Spread: Army: -2.5 (-115) | Boston College: +2.5 (-105)

Army: -2.5 (-115) | Boston College: +2.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Army vs Boston College Betting Trends

Army has two wins against the spread this season.

Army has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Army has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Boston College has posted one win against the spread this season.

Boston College has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Boston College's five games have hit the over.

Army vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (79.2%)

Army vs Boston College Point Spread

Boston College is a 2.5-point underdog against Army. Boston College is -105 to cover the spread, and Army is -115.

Army vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for the Army versus Boston College matchup on October 7 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Army vs Boston College Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Boston College reveal Army as the favorite (-144) and Boston College as the underdog (+120).

Army vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Army 30.8 97 18.8 18 45.8 1 4 Boston College 27.8 71 33.2 109 51.3 5 5

