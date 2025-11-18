Arkansas vs Winthrop College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) on November 18, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Winthrop Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Winthrop Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (88%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arkansas (-19.5) versus Winthrop on Tuesday. The total is set at 165.5 points for this game.

Arkansas vs. Winthrop: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

Winthrop put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Winthrop covered the spread when it was a 19.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covered as a favorite by 19.5 or more (16.7%).

The Razorbacks sported a better record against the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

The Eagles performed better against the spread on the road (8-5-0) than at home (7-8-0) last year.

Arkansas vs. Winthrop: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas won 81.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (13-3).

The Razorbacks won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4000 or shorter.

Winthrop was an underdog eight times last season and won once.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Arkansas' implied win probability is 97.6%.

Arkansas vs. Winthrop Head-to-Head Comparison

At 76.8 points scored per game and 71.4 points allowed last year, Arkansas was 95th in the country offensively and 156th on defense.

With 32.4 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds allowed, Arkansas was 156th and 257th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Arkansas was ranked 124th in college basketball in assists with 14.2 per game.

Arkansas was 201st in the nation in turnovers per game (11.3) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6) last season.

Winthrop was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked sixth-best in college basketball by putting up 84.7 points per game. It ranked 325th in college basketball in points allowed (78.0 per contest).

Winthrop averaged 34.5 boards per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last year Winthrop ranked 245th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.7 per game.

Winthrop committed 12.6 turnovers per game last year (312th-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 13.9 turnovers per game (25th-best).

