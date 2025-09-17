Arkansas vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Memphis Tigers.

Arkansas vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-275) | Memphis: (+220)

Arkansas: (-275) | Memphis: (+220) Spread: Arkansas: -7.5 (-105) | Memphis: +7.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -7.5 (-105) | Memphis: +7.5 (-115) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas vs Memphis Betting Trends

Arkansas has posted one win against the spread this year.

Arkansas has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Arkansas has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

Memphis has covered the spread three times in three games.

Memphis and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Arkansas vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Razorbacks win (63.1%)

Arkansas vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is the underdog by 7.5 points against Arkansas. Memphis is -105 to cover the spread, and Arkansas is -115.

Arkansas vs Memphis Over/Under

An over/under of 62.5 has been set for Arkansas-Memphis on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Arkansas vs Memphis Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Memphis-Arkansas, Memphis is the underdog at +220, and Arkansas is -275.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas 47.7 8 20.7 68 62.5 3 Memphis 37.0 36 11.0 22 54.5 3

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

