Arkansas vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Memphis Tigers.
Arkansas vs Memphis Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arkansas: (-275) | Memphis: (+220)
- Spread: Arkansas: -7.5 (-105) | Memphis: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Arkansas vs Memphis Betting Trends
- Arkansas has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Arkansas has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Arkansas has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- Memphis has covered the spread three times in three games.
- Memphis and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.
Arkansas vs Memphis Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Razorbacks win (63.1%)
Arkansas vs Memphis Point Spread
Memphis is the underdog by 7.5 points against Arkansas. Memphis is -105 to cover the spread, and Arkansas is -115.
Arkansas vs Memphis Over/Under
An over/under of 62.5 has been set for Arkansas-Memphis on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Arkansas vs Memphis Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Memphis-Arkansas, Memphis is the underdog at +220, and Arkansas is -275.
Arkansas vs. Memphis Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arkansas
|47.7
|8
|20.7
|68
|62.5
|3
|Memphis
|37.0
|36
|11.0
|22
|54.5
|3
Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
