Arkansas vs Little Rock Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) will host the Little Rock Trojans (3-2) after winning three straight home games.

Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Little Rock Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (83.6%)

Before you wager on Friday's Arkansas-Little Rock spread (Arkansas -20.5) or total (143.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Arkansas vs. Little Rock: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Little Rock won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Against the spread last season, the Razorbacks fared worse at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in nine road games.

Last season, the Trojans were 12-5-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

Arkansas vs. Little Rock: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas won 10 of the 14 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (71.4%).

The Razorbacks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -7143 or shorter.

Little Rock won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Trojans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Arkansas has an implied win probability of 98.6%.

Arkansas vs. Little Rock Head-to-Head Comparison

The Trojans won the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They recorded 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 113th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 29.6 per contest.

The Trojans ranked 57th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 215th in college basketball, allowing 94.0 points per 100 possessions.

