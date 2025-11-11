Arkansas vs Central Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) at Bud Walton Arena on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (98.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Arkansas-Central Arkansas contest (in which Arkansas is a 35.5-point favorite and the total is set at 157.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Central Arkansas put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Razorbacks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Last season, the Bears were 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Arkansas was the 95th-ranked team in the nation (76.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 156th (71.4 points conceded per game).

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds allowed, Arkansas was 156th and 257th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Arkansas was ranked 124th in college basketball in assists with 14.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Arkansas was 201st in college basketball in committing them (11.3 per game) last year. It was 146th in forcing them (11.6 per game).

With 70.2 points per game on offense, Central Arkansas ranked 275th in the nation last year. Defensively, it gave up 78.1 points per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

With 31.5 boards per game, Central Arkansas ranked 200th in the country. It allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Last season Central Arkansas ranked 165th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.7 per game.

Central Arkansas was 241st in college basketball with 11.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 215th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

