2023 Arkansas State Football Odds and Schedule

The Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are currently unranked, are 3-3 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Arkansas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Oklahoma September 2 L 73-0 Sooners (-36.5) 57.5 2 Memphis September 9 L 37-3 Tigers (-20.5) 57.5 3 Stony Brook September 16 W 31-7 Red Wolves (-23.5) 48.5 4 Southern Miss September 23 W 44-37 Golden Eagles (-6.5) 46.5 5 @ UMass September 30 W 52-28 Minutemen (-2.5) 56.5 6 @ Troy October 7 L 37-3 Trojans (-15.5) 52.5 8 Coastal Carolina October 21 - - - View Full Table

Arkansas State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Red Wolves lost 37-3 to the Troy Trojans. In that game against the Trojans, Jaylen Raynor had 156 yards on 15-of-27 passing (55.6%) for the Red Wolves, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. In the ground game, Zak Wallace took nine carries for 28 yards (3.1 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Jeff Foreman had 76 yards on four catches (19.0 per reception) in that game.

Arkansas State Betting Insights

Arkansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

