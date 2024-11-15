Arizona vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) will host the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) after winning three straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (53.4%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Arizona-Wisconsin spread (Arizona -4.5) or total (152.5 points).

Arizona vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona covered 23 times in 36 chances against the spread last season.

Wisconsin compiled a 16-20-0 ATS record last year.

Arizona covered the spread when it was a 4.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time last season. That's less often than Wisconsin covered as an underdog of 4.5 or more (9.4%).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (7-4-0).

Last year, the Badgers were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 3-9-0 ATS (.250).

Arizona vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona finished 22-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).

The Wildcats had a 22-8 record last year (winning 73.3% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -178 or shorter.

Wisconsin was underdogs in 11 games last season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

The Badgers had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +146 on the moneyline.

Arizona has a 64.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Badgers averaged ranked 271st in college basketball, and were 2.6 more than the 28.1 their opponents pulled down per contest.

The Badgers' 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 42nd in college basketball, and the 95.0 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 246th in college basketball.

