Arizona vs Duke Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Duke Blue Devils (3-1) take on the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) at McKale Center on November 22, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Duke Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (63.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Arizona-Duke spread (Arizona -1.5) or total (160.5 points).

Arizona vs. Duke: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona compiled a 23-13-0 ATS record last year.

Duke won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Arizona covered the spread when it was a 1.5-point favorite or more 61.8% of the time last season. That's more often than Duke covered as an underdog of 1.5 or more (2.9%).

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Blue Devils were better at home (11-7-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Arizona vs. Duke: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona finished 22-9 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71% of those games).

The Wildcats had a 22-9 record last year (winning 71% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Last season, Duke was the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Blue Devils had a record of 1-2 when they were set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Arizona has an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Arizona vs. Duke Head-to-Head Comparison

The 33.5 rebounds per game the Blue Devils averaged ranked 101st in the country, and were 4.4 more than the 29.1 their opponents collected per contest.

The Blue Devils ranked 14th in college basketball with 104.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

