Arizona State vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Arizona State vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-461) | West Virginia: (+360)

Arizona State: (-461) | West Virginia: (+360) Spread: Arizona State: -10.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +10.5 (-110)

Arizona State: -10.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +10.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona State vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Arizona State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Arizona State's nine games have gone over the point total.

West Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.

Against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or more, West Virginia is 3-2.

Of 10 West Virginia games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Arizona State vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sun Devils win (88.2%)

Arizona State vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is a 10.5-point underdog against Arizona State. West Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is -110.

Arizona State vs West Virginia Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Arizona State-West Virginia game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Arizona State vs West Virginia Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-West Virginia, Arizona State is the favorite at -461, and West Virginia is +360.

Arizona State vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 24.7 96 23.7 58 52.9 9 West Virginia 23.8 82 29.6 115 51.9 10

Arizona State vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

