Arizona State vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Arizona State vs West Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona State: (-461) | West Virginia: (+360)
- Spread: Arizona State: -10.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Arizona State vs West Virginia Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Arizona State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Arizona State's nine games have gone over the point total.
- West Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.
- Against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or more, West Virginia is 3-2.
- Of 10 West Virginia games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
Arizona State vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sun Devils win (88.2%)
Arizona State vs West Virginia Point Spread
West Virginia is a 10.5-point underdog against Arizona State. West Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is -110.
Arizona State vs West Virginia Over/Under
A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Arizona State-West Virginia game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Arizona State vs West Virginia Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-West Virginia, Arizona State is the favorite at -461, and West Virginia is +360.
Arizona State vs. West Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona State
|24.7
|96
|23.7
|58
|52.9
|9
|West Virginia
|23.8
|82
|29.6
|115
|51.9
|10
Arizona State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
