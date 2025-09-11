Arizona State vs Texas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Arizona State Sun Devils facing the Texas State Bobcats.

Arizona State vs Texas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-800) | Texas State: (+540)

Arizona State: (-800) | Texas State: (+540) Spread: Arizona State: -15.5 (-115) | Texas State: +15.5 (-105)

Arizona State: -15.5 (-115) | Texas State: +15.5 (-105) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs Texas State Betting Trends

Arizona State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Arizona State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Arizona State games have hit the over this season.

Texas State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas State has played two games (out of two) which finished over the total this year.

Arizona State vs Texas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sun Devils win (85.3%)

Arizona State vs Texas State Point Spread

Texas State is a 15.5-point underdog against Arizona State. Texas State is -105 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is -115.

Arizona State vs Texas State Over/Under

The over/under for the Arizona State versus Texas State matchup on Sept. 13 has been set at 59.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Arizona State vs Texas State Moneyline

Arizona State is a -800 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas State is a +540 underdog.

Arizona State vs. Texas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 29.0 67 21.5 74 55.5 2 Texas State 47.5 18 31.5 108 60.0 2

Arizona State vs. Texas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

