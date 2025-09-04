Arizona State vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Arizona State Sun Devils are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-235) | Mississippi State: (+190)

Arizona State: (-235) | Mississippi State: (+190) Spread: Arizona State: -6.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +6.5 (-105)

Arizona State: -6.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +6.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Arizona State is winless against the spread this year.

Arizona State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Arizona State's one games this season has hit the over.

Mississippi State has covered the spread in every game this year.

No Mississippi State game has hit the over this season.

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sun Devils win (87.2%)

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona State. Mississippi State is -115 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is -105.

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Over/Under

Arizona State versus Mississippi State on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Arizona State vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The Arizona State vs Mississippi State moneyline has Arizona State as a -235 favorite, while Mississippi State is a +190 underdog.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Sun Devils last season was 29.4 points, 3.6 fewer points than their implied total of 33 points in Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season (38.7 points) is 12.7 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (26 points).

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

