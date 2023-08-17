2023 Arizona State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Arizona State Sun Devils' 2023 record sits at 1-5. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Arizona State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southern Utah August 31 W 24-21 - - 2 Oklahoma State September 9 L 27-15 Cowboys (-2.5) 53.5 3 Fresno State September 16 L 29-0 Bulldogs (-3.5) 48.5 4 USC September 23 L 42-28 Trojans (-34.5) 62.5 5 @ Cal September 30 L 24-21 Golden Bears (-13.5) 46.5 6 Colorado October 7 L 27-24 Buffaloes (-3) 58.5 8 @ Washington October 21 - - - View Full Table

Arizona State Last Game

The Sun Devils get ready for their next game following a 27-24 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes in their most recent outing. Trenton Bourguet threw for 335 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 32-of-49 passing (65.3%) for the Devils in that game versus the Buffaloes. He also tacked on nine carries for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Cameron Skattebo took 13 carries for 49 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game. Elijhah Badger grabbed 12 balls for 134 yards (averaging 11.2 per catch) against the Buffaloes.

Arizona State Betting Insights

Arizona State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

