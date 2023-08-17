FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Arizona State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Arizona State Sun Devils' 2023 record sits at 1-5. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Arizona State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Southern UtahAugust 31W 24-21--
2Oklahoma StateSeptember 9L 27-15Cowboys (-2.5)53.5
3Fresno StateSeptember 16L 29-0Bulldogs (-3.5)48.5
4USCSeptember 23L 42-28Trojans (-34.5)62.5
5@ CalSeptember 30L 24-21Golden Bears (-13.5)46.5
6ColoradoOctober 7L 27-24Buffaloes (-3)58.5
8@ WashingtonOctober 21---
Arizona State Last Game

The Sun Devils get ready for their next game following a 27-24 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes in their most recent outing. Trenton Bourguet threw for 335 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 32-of-49 passing (65.3%) for the Devils in that game versus the Buffaloes. He also tacked on nine carries for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Cameron Skattebo took 13 carries for 49 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game. Elijhah Badger grabbed 12 balls for 134 yards (averaging 11.2 per catch) against the Buffaloes.

Arizona State Betting Insights

  • Arizona State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.
  • The Sun Devils have not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

