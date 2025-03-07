Appalachian State vs Old Dominion Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 6 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) square off against the No. 10 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (14-19, 8-10 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt tournament Friday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Appalachian State win (77.7%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Friday's Appalachian State-Old Dominion spread (Appalachian State -7.5) or over/under (127.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Old Dominion has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Appalachian State (3-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Old Dominion (6-6) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Mountaineers have a worse record against the spread at home (4-8-0) than they do in road games (5-8-0).

The Monarchs' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 7-7-0 ATS on their home court and 6-6-0 on the road.

Against the spread, in conference play, Appalachian State is 6-12-0 this year.

Old Dominion has 12 wins against the spread in 20 Sun Belt games this season.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion: Moneyline Betting Stats

Appalachian State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

The Mountaineers have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -365 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Old Dominion has been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. Old Dominion has gone 7-16 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer, the Monarchs have a record of 2-7 (22.2%).

Appalachian State has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Head-to-Head Comparison

Appalachian State is outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +137 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.2 points per game (318th in college basketball) and gives up 63.6 per outing (13th in college basketball).

Myles Tate leads Appalachian State, recording 16.5 points per game (148th in the country).

Old Dominion has been outscored by 3.4 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 314th in college basketball, while giving up 71.8 per contest, 178th in college basketball) and has a -115 scoring differential.

Old Dominion's leading scorer, Robert Davis Jr., is 206th in the country, scoring 15.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 84th in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 32.3 their opponents average.

CJ Huntley averages 7.9 rebounds per game (ranking 68th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

The Monarchs are 61st in the country at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 32.8 their opponents average.

Sean Durugordon averages 8.8 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) to lead the Monarchs.

Appalachian State records 92.6 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball), while giving up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Monarchs average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (335th in college basketball), and give up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!