Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (12-18) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166)

LAA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-3, 6.21 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-3, 3.42 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.42 ERA). When Kikuchi starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Fedde's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Fedde starts this season -- they lost every game.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (53.4%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +102 underdog at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -166 to cover.

The Angels-White Sox contest on April 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -120 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 29 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 15-14-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won nine of the 24 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Chicago has a record of 9-14 (39.1%).

The White Sox have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-0).

The White Sox have put together a 13-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.422) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .553.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Trout will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 92nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Neto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .261 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Jorge Soler has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.327/.474.

Soler heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has been key for Los Angeles with 25 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

Schanuel has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has a team-best OBP (.373), and paces the White Sox in hits (25). He's batting .243 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .208 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 149th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Colson Montgomery is batting .225 with five doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .340 to lead his team.

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