Angels vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Wednesday.

Angels vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (67-77) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MNNT

Angels vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

LAA: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

LAA: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Angels vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 10-10, 4.07 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-7, 4.92 ERA

The probable starters are Jose Soriano (10-10) for the Angels and Taj Bradley (6-7) for the Twins. When Soriano starts, his team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season. Soriano's team has been victorious in 30% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-7. The Twins have gone 10-14-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Twins are 5-7 in Bradley's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.8%)

Angels vs Twins Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +120 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Twins Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Angels are +146 to cover, and the Twins are -176.

Angels vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Twins contest on Sept. 10, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Angels vs Twins Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in 16, or 48.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 75 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 77-65-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 54 total times this season. They've gone 21-33 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Minnesota has gone 7-13 (35%).

The Twins have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-66-7).

The Twins have a 68-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .224. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualified hitters, he is 140th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 114 hits. He is batting .243 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 105th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified batters.

Adell takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Zach Neto has hit 25 homers with a team-high .473 SLG this season.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

Trout heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 114 hits with a .332 on-base percentage, leading the Twins in both statistics. He's batting .271 and slugging .562.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach paces his team with a .408 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, he is 84th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Royce Lewis has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .237.

Angels vs Twins Head to Head

9/8/2025: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/26/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/25/2025: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/11/2024: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

