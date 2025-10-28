Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will match up with the 14th-ranked rushing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (105.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Kamara for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Alvin Kamara Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.46

70.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.17

15.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara has put up 55.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), which ranks him 34th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 120 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Kamara has totaled 15.0 fantasy points (5.0 per game) as he's scampered for 80 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 27 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 70 yards on 10 catches (10 targets).

Kamara has amassed 27.7 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 177 yards with zero touchdowns on 50 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 100 yards on 18 grabs (21 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he tallied 11.7 fantasy points (11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Alvin Kamara's game versus the Chicago Bears in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries on the day with three catches for one yard.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.