Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (N/A) | UL Monroe: (N/A)

Alabama: (N/A) | UL Monroe: (N/A) Spread: Alabama: -37.5 (-106) | UL Monroe: +37.5 (-114)

Alabama: -37.5 (-106) | UL Monroe: +37.5 (-114) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Alabama has no wins against the spread this year.

Alabama and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

UL Monroe is winless against the spread this year.

No UL Monroe game has hit the over this season.

Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (98.4%)

Alabama vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UL Monroe is listed as an underdog by 37.5 points (-114 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Alabama vs UL Monroe Over/Under

Alabama versus UL Monroe on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

The Crimson Tide's average implied point total last season was 8.2 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (35.8 implied points on average compared to 44 implied points in this game).

The 31.1-point average implied total last season for the Warhawks is 24.1 more points than the team's 7-point implied total in this matchup.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

